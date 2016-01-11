Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Woman Killed by Train in Goleta in Suspected Suicide Was UCSB Student

Lilian Feng, 19, of Isla Vista died after being struck by Amtrak train under Glen Annie overpass

A woman who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday in Goleta has been identified as Lilian Feng, 19, of Isla Vista, a UCSB student.
A woman who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday in Goleta has been identified as Lilian Feng, 19, of Isla Vista, a UCSB student. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | updated 6:02 p.m. | January 11, 2016 | 1:56 p.m.

A 19-year-old woman who was killed Sunday when she was struck by an Amtrak train in Goleta has been identified as a UC Santa Barbara student, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The body of Lilian Feng of Isla Vista was found at about 9:15 a.m. on the tracks beneath the Glen Annie overpass in Goleta, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Monday.

"Witness statements indicated the actions of the decedent immediately prior to the collision suggest this was an apparent suicide," Hoover previously told Noozhawk.

The train involved was a southbound Pacific Surfliner.

Feng was a second-year student from Davis, California, according to UCSB spokeswoman Andrea Estrada.

She added that UCSB records show Feng's first name spelled differently: Lillian rather than Lilian.

Feng's death came just two days after a southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a male pedestrian Friday afternoon near Lookout Park in Summerland.

That incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Finney Street and Wallace Avenue.

That victim has been identified as Norman Horion, a 60-year-old transient, Hoover said Monday evening.

"An official cause and manner of death for both decedents will not be determined until the completion of toxicology and lab results," Hoover added.

