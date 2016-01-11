Woman Killed by Train in Goleta in Suspected Suicide Was UCSB Student

Sports

Lilian Feng, 19, of Isla Vista died after being struck by Amtrak train under Glen Annie overpass

A 19-year-old woman who was killed Sunday when she was struck by an Amtrak train in Goleta has been identified as a UC Santa Barbara student, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The body of Lilian Feng of Isla Vista was found at about 9:15 a.m. on the tracks beneath the Glen Annie overpass in Goleta, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Monday.

​

"Witness statements indicated the actions of the decedent immediately prior to the collision suggest this was an apparent suicide," Hoover previously told Noozhawk.

The train involved was a southbound Pacific Surfliner.

Feng was a second-year student from Davis, California, according to UCSB spokeswoman Andrea Estrada.

She added that UCSB records show Feng's first name spelled differently: Lillian rather than Lilian.

Feng's death came just two days after a southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a male pedestrian Friday afternoon near Lookout Park in Summerland.

That incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Finney Street and Wallace Avenue.

That victim has been identified as Norman Horion, a 60-year-old transient, Hoover said Monday evening.

"An official cause and manner of death for both decedents will not be determined until the completion of toxicology and lab results," Hoover added.

