Santa Maria Woman Killed in Collision With Big-Rig West of City

A Santa Maria woman was killed early Monday in a collision involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer on Highway 166 west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. near Bonita School Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Aeja Kim, 71, was westbound on Highway 166 in a Chevy Malibu when she slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer, which had slowed to make a right-hand turn, the CHP said.

Kim was declared dead at the scene, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The big-rig driver, Victor Cortes Perez, 31, of Santa Maria, was not hurt, the CHP said.

Highway 166, also known as West Main Street in that area, was shut down for several hours after the accident. It reopened at about 7:45 a.m.

Firefighters had to cut the wreckage of the sedan out of the trailer, according to the CHP.

The Guadalupe Fire Department and AMR paramedics also responded to the incident.

