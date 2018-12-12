Pixel Tracker

Woman Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

Driver of pickup truck declared dead at scene of collision near Cottonwood Canyon

Emergency personnel inspect the wreckage early Wednesday after a woman was killed in a fiery head-on crash involving a tanker truck and a pickup on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 12, 2018 | 8:34 a.m.

A woman was killed early Wednesday in a fiery head-on crash involving a tanker truck on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

Just before 2 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the incident on the 7700 block of Highway 166, near Cottonwood Canyon Road, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

A pickup truck and the tanker collided at high speed, causing serious damage to the smaller vehicle, which caught on fire, Zaniboni said. 

The big-rig rolled onto its side, but the driver was not injured, Zaniboni added. 

The woman driving the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

Her name was not released pending notification of relatives. 

Authorities determined that the incident happened in San Luis Obispo County, and summoned the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department, Cal Fire and environmental health representatives to the scene.

Oil from the tanker-truck reportedly was leaking onto dirt on the roadside.

Highway 166 between Tepusquet Road and the Cuyama Valley remained closed Wednesday morning, the CHP said.

The CHP will investigate the cause of the crash. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A tanker truck lies on its side early Wednesday after a woman was killed in a fiery head-on crash involving a tanker truck and a pickup on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

