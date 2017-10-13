Woman Killed in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara

A 28-year-old woman was fatally injured early Friday when her vehicle ran off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara and slammed into a palm tree, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. near the southbound Garden Street offramp, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The vehicle split apart after striking the tree, Mercado said.

“It hit the tree with such impact that it sheered off the front of the vehicle,” Mercado said, adding that the engine come to rest about 50 feet away from the main wreckage.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, and it required extensive extrication by firefighters to remove her remains from the wreckage, Mercado said.

She was identified by the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office as Jordan Marie Conklin of Malibu, although the California Highway Patrol listed her as an Atascadero resident.

The accident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, but it appeared to Mercado that the driver either fell asleep or lost consciousness.

“There were no skid marks, which leads me to believe there was no conscious effort to stop,” he added.

It unknown if Conklin was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.