Female Driver Killed in Highway 101 Crash Near Gaviota

Accident occurred in southbound highway lanes north of Highway 1

A 57-year-old Buellton woman was killed Tuesday when her car crashed on southbound Highway 101 near Gaviota. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:56 a.m. | April 18, 2017 | 10:19 a.m.

A 57-year-old Buellton woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of Highway 101, north of Highway 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle crashed through the guardrail and ended up off the roadway, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The female driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

Her name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The right-hand lane of the highway was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Light rain was reported falling in the area at the time of the crash, but it was not known if that was a contributing factor.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

