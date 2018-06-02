Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito

A 23-year-old Mission Viejo woman was killed and her companion was critically injured early Saturday in a vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:40 a.m. at the southbound Olive Mill Road offramp.

Kyle Jesse Maysey, 31, also of Mission Viejo, was the driver of a 2017 Hyundai that left the roadway, traveled down and embankment, and struck a streetlight and a tree, the CHP said.

His passenger, who was seated in the right front seat, suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Her name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Maysey suffered major injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.

The Olive Mill offramp was closed for about three hours after the crash, but freeway traffic was not affected, the CHP said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.