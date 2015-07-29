Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Woman Killed, Passenger Hurt in Santa Ynez Valley Crash

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | July 29, 2015 | 10:24 a.m.

A woman was killed and her passenger was seriously injured early Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident on Ballard Canyon Road in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The crash occurred at 2:18 a.m. north of Highway 246, according to Officer John Ortega of the California Highway Patrol's Buellton office.

A 1992 Lexus driven by 19-year-old Emma Lund of Santa Ynez was northbound when, for unknown reasons, it veered off the roadway and struck a large oak tree, Ortega said.

Lund was taken to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital with major injuries, and was declared dead a short time later, Ortega said. 

Her passenger, Jacob Edwards, 22, of Los Olives, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation by the CHP, which indicated that “alcohol and/or drugs did not immediately appear to be a factor in this collision.”

