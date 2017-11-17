Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:49 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Woman Suffers Major Injuries In Rollover Crash Near Santa Maria

Patient flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A woman suffered major injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Santa Maria Friday.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 17, 2017 | 7:01 p.m.

A woman was critically injured Friday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the western edge of Santa Maria.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments, along with Santa Maria police, California Highway Patrol and AMR, responded to the intersection of Black and Mahoney roads at 5:10 p.m., county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The female driver required extensive extrication to be removed from the wreckage, Zaniboni added.

She allegedly ran a stop sign and hit a tractor before the vehicle rolled over several times and landed on its roof, police Sgt. Mark Streker said.

The woman, reportedly in her 30s, was taken by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, Zaniboni said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available Friday night.

Santa Maria police also were looking into reports that two people fled the scene, and investigating whether alcohol may have contributed to the crash, Streker said. 

