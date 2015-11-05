Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Woman Hospitalized After Being Mauled by 3 Large Dogs at Santa Barbara Home

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 5, 2015 | 3:53 p.m.

A woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when she was viciously attacked by three large dogs at a Santa Barbara home, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of Dibblee Avenue, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The woman had gone to the home to feed the dogs — large pit bulls or pit-bull mixes — for the owner, who was out of town, Harwood said.

The animals were in the front yard of the home, and the woman suffered multiple dog bites to her legs and upper body, Harwood said.

When officers arrived at the scene, he said, they found the injured woman in front of the house, with the dogs still trying to get through the fence to get at her.

City Animal Control officers responded and subdued the dogs with pepper spray, Harwood said, adding that two of the animals also were sedated with tranquilizer darts.

There were two other dogs at the home — one inside and one in the back yard — and all five were taken into custody by Animal Control officers, Harwood said.

The dogs will be placed under mandatory quarantine, Harwood said, and a review of the case will be made to determine their fate.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with “significant dog bites to her legs and at least one arm,” Harwood said.

Details on her condition were not immediately available.

