Woman Reported Sexually Assaulted in Isla Vista; Suspect Sought

A woman was sexually assaulted early Saturday in Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The attack occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Camino Corto, police said. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

The suspect was described as a college-age man, 5-foot-10, with a slender build.

Investigation into the assault by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives was continuing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.