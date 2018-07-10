Woman Rescued After Being Trapped in Sand at Santa Barbara Beach

No injuries reported in incident involving 'quicksand' effect at mouth of Mission Creek

A woman was rescued Tuesday after she became trapped waist-deep in sand at the mouth of Mission Creek in Santa Barbara, according to the city Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. to a report of the 73-year-old woman in distress near Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, said Rich Griguoli, a Fire Department spokesman.

“The recent surf from Hurricane Fabio pushed water into the river mouth and created a “quicksand” effect,” Griguoli said. “Due to the nature of the conditions, fire crews were getting stuck in the sand while attempting to perform the rescue.”

Crews used a ladder to gain stability and free the woman, he added.

The woman was checked out by AMR paramedics but found to be uninjured.

“Firefighters used shovels to fill the hole created by the rescue to prevent future entrapments,” Grguoli said. “Please use caution when walking on the beach in this area.”

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.