Woman Rescued After Hiking Mishap in Santa Barbara

Injured victim spent several hours alone in darkness until passerby heard her screams

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 5, 2014 | 7:50 a.m.

A woman was rescued early Tuesday after spending several hours alone and injured in the darkness following a hiking mishap, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The woman told firefighters she had gone for a walk sometime Monday evening when she slipped and fell in the 1700 block of Eucalyptus Hill Road, said fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

A passerby heard the woman screaming at about 6:40 a.m. and called 911, McCoy said.

Firefighters located the woman about 150 feet off the roadway into Sycamore Canyon, McCoy said, and were able to bring her up to safety using a Stokes basket.

She had suffered cuts, scrapes and possible broken bones, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, McCoy said.

The victim's name, age and condition were not available.

