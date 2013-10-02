Woman Robbed at Knife Point in Isla Vista

Investigators were searching Wednesday night for a man who robbed a woman at knife point in Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The victim was approached by the suspect, who was wearing gray clothing, at about 8:45 p.m. at Camino Corto and Abrego Road, police said.

The suspect threatened the woman with a knife and robbed her of her belongings, police said.

He then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446, the sheriff's tip line or CrimeStoppers.

