Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:39 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman Sentenced For Role After Fatal Shooting In Old Town Orcutt

Mayra Perez was sentenced to 365 days in County Jail after pleading no contest to being an accessory after the fatal shooting of Anthony "Tony" San Juan in March

Mayra Perez entered a Santa Maria courtroom for sentencing on being an accessory after the fact to the killing of Anthony “Tony” San Juan in March. Authorities say he was fatally shot by Perez’ husband, Jonathan Highley, behind Elmer’s Bar. Click to view larger
Mayra Perez entered a Santa Maria courtroom for sentencing on being an accessory after the fact to the killing of Anthony “Tony” San Juan in March. Authorities say he was fatally shot by Perez’ husband, Jonathan Highley, behind Elmer’s Bar.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 2, 2017 | 7:49 p.m.

The family of Anthony “Tony” San Juan spoke about his “sudden and senseless death” while urging a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge Wednesday to hand down the maximum sentence to the woman charged with being an accessory after the fatal shooting.

San Juan was fatally shot behind Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt early March 4.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen heard from San Juan’s parents and widow before watching a slideshow depicting pictures from childhood through adulthood as dozens of family and friends nearly filled the Santa Maria courtroom.

Mayra Perez, 29, pleaded no contest in June to being an accessory after the fact. She and her husband, Jonathan Highley, 35, were arrested hours after the shooting, and Highley is accused of fatally shooting San Juan. 

Lavayen sentenced Perez to 365 days in jail plus five years probation, adding one more day than the Probation Department recommended, but short of the three-year maximum.

“It’s very clear to me this community lost a wonderful son, husband and father,” Lavayen said. “Like everybody else here, I can’t figure out why this senseless act even occurred.”

The judge added it was difficult to come to terms with Perez’s actions that day.

“I understand Ms Perez has children of her own which makes it even more befuddling as to why she would do what she did,” Lavayen said.

“It’s clear to me she had absolutely no consideration of her own children’s welfare. At some point, it seems to be she knew what was going on. She still proceeded on the path she took that night.”

Mayra Perez was sentenced to 365 days in jail by a Santa Maria judge Wednesday. Click to view larger
Mayra Perez was sentenced to 365 days in jail by a Santa Maria judge Wednesday.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Since Perez has been in custody, she received 304 days of credits, meaning she has two months, and likely less, left in County Jail. 

After allegedly fatally shooting San Juan, Highley made a middle-of-the-night call to his wife in Merced, prompting her to make the 230-mile journey back to Orcutt to their home across the alley behind Elmer’s, according to authorities. 

Once there, Perez did laundry and carried a bag containing the murder weapon to their vehicle parked in front of their townhouse, Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson said.

After being taken into custody, Perez lied to deputies during two interviews before telling the truth during her third session, Nudson added.

Defense attorney David Bixby noted the tragic death of San Juan. 

“The whole case makes zero sense,” he said, before arguing for a sentence of 364 days in jail for his client, a mother of four young children with Highley.

With her brother by her side, Sara San Juan speaks about loss of her husband Anthony “Tony” San Juan. Click to view larger
With her brother by her side, Sara San Juan speaks about loss of her husband Anthony “Tony” San Juan.    (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Perez, who was not born in the United States, reportedly could face deportation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I have no control over that,” Lavayen said regarding the federal issue. “That’s a consequence that may or not happen. I’m not going to speculate.”

Wednesday’s sentencing hearing began with statements from San Juan’s parents, Anthony and Cheryl San Juan. 

“I can’t even begin to express the sorrow,” Anthony San Juan said. “Our hearts are broken and we don’t know where to go. The colors have lost the brightness and the world seems gray. 

“Our son did not deserve to die a senseless death,” he said, adding the man deserved see his children graduate from high school and college, coach his son, or walk his daughter down the aisle.

He pushed for a maximum sentence, noting it would still last a fraction of the time that he, his wife, daughter-in-law and grandchildren have paid due to Tony San Juan's death.

“My heart is simply broken, my spirit has been crushed and our lives are forever changed,” his widow Sara San Juan told the judge. “I do not understand how Mayra will walk away from this after such a short time, while our pain and heartache is still so raw.”

“Your honor, my family did not ask for this, yet we are the ones that have the longest sentence imposed upon us — a lifetime without Tony. I am literally begging you to please enforce the maximum sentence of three years on Mayra Perez for her part in this horrific crime. At the very least, I plead that you give her a minimum 365-day sentence.”

The case against Highley, who has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault with a firearm, returns to court Aug. 23 when attorneys will discuss setting a date for preliminary hearing.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Anthony San Juan, seen with his children, Shiloh and Noah, was fatally shot in March outside an Old Town Orcutt bar. Click to view larger
Anthony San Juan, seen with his children, Shiloh and Noah, was fatally shot in March outside an Old Town Orcutt bar.  (GoFundMe photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 