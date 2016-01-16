Woman Seriously Hurt in 50-Foot Fall From Cliffs in Isla Vista

23-year-old victim suffers broken ankle, other injuries after tumbling off bluff to beach below

A 23-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries Saturday night when she fell from the cliffs at the western end of Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to the beach west of Camino Majorca, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said they found the woman, who had fallen about 50 feet, suffering serious injuries, including a compound fracture of her ankle.

She was taken by a Fire Department rescue ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The woman’s name and details on her condition were not disclosed.

