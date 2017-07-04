Woman Seriously Hurt in Fall from Rooftop in Isla Vista

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday night when she fell from a roof in Isla Vista.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9:45 p.m. to the 6700 block of Sabado Tarde Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman fell 10-15 feet and suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

She was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

