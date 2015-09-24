Woman Seriously Hurt in Highway 101 Crash Near Buellton

Advice

A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident south of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Pork Palace, a few miles south of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was hurt when her Toyota Camry spun out into the center divider, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

After the crash, her car caught fire, and the flames spread to nearby vegetation, Zaniboni said, adding that firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze.

The woman, believed to be in her late 60s, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her injuries and condition were not available.

