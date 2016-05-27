Horse Rider Seriously Injured in Fall Near Santa Ynez River

A woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon when she fell from a horse in the upper Santa Ynez River area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to the Upper Oso Campground area, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim — a 45-year-old woman — fell from a horse after it become spooked, and she tumbled some 30 feet into a ravine, Zaniboni said.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

She was taken by AMR ambulance to the nearby Los Padres Hot Shot Quarters, then flown by county helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her condition were not available.

