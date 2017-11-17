Woman Critically Injured When Struck by Vehicle While Jaywalking Across H Street in Lompoc

A woman was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking across a street in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The victim was hit by a 2-door coupe at about 9:25 p.m. while attempting to cross from the west side to the east, outside of a crosswalk, on the 1600 block of North H Street, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was critically injured when she was struck by a northbound vehicle, and she was taken by a Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police said.

Details on her condition were not available.

The driver was released after he was evaluated and found not to be under the influence of any intoxicating substances, police said.

He was not cited, police said, adding that the accident remained under investigation.

