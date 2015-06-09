Woman Sexually Assaulted While Jogging in Orcutt

A woman was sexually assaulted Monday night while jogging in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The attack occurred at about 10 p.m. on Orcutt Road near Rice Ranch Road, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The victim stopped jogging for a moment to tie her shoe,” Hoover said. “At that time, two men knocked the woman to the ground and assaulted her.”

The woman was able to free herself and ran away from the suspects, Hoover said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night, and anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents to be cognizant of their surroundings, and to jog in pairs during daylight hours if possible,” Hoover said.

