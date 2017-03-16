Woman Shaken Up in Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara Neighborhood

One person was shaken up Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident in a residential neighborhood in Santa Barbara.

Firefighters responded at about 8 a.m. to a rollover crash on the 2000 block of Anacapa Street, near Mission Street, and found the vehicle lying on the passenger side, said Santa Barbara Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

The woman was not trapped in her car, per se, but was cautious about getting out, he said.

Firefighters helped her from her vehicle before AMR personnel began evaluating her.

McCoy said neither her injuries nor the cause of the accident were known.

