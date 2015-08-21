Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Woman Shoots Self in Stomach at Goleta Shopping Center

No other injuries reported in incident at University Plaza

A woman was transported to Cottage Hospital Friday afternoon after shooting herself in the stomach at the University Plaza Shopping Center in western Goleta.
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 21, 2015 | 3:01 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded to a western Goleta shopping center Friday afternoon after a woman called 9-1-1 to report that she had shot herself in the stomach.

At 1:56 p.m., dispatch received a call from a woman reporting she had shot herself at University Plaza, in the 7100 block of Hollister Avenue, said Lt. Craig Bonner of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived on scene minutes later and were able to secure the weapon, making it safe for fire and medical personnel to enter the scene, Bonner said.

The woman was the only person injured in the incident, and Bonner confirmed that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Additional details were not available.

