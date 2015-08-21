Woman Shoots Self in Stomach at Goleta Shopping Center

Advice

No other injuries reported in incident at University Plaza

Emergency personnel responded to a western Goleta shopping center Friday afternoon after a woman called 9-1-1 to report that she had shot herself in the stomach.

At 1:56 p.m., dispatch received a call from a woman reporting she had shot herself at University Plaza, in the 7100 block of Hollister Avenue, said Lt. Craig Bonner of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived on scene minutes later and were able to secure the weapon, making it safe for fire and medical personnel to enter the scene, Bonner said.

The woman was the only person injured in the incident, and Bonner confirmed that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Additional details were not available.

