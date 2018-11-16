Woman Struck and Killed by Southbound Amtrak Train in Montecito

A woman was killed Friday when she was struck by a southbound Amtrak train while walking along the railroad tracks in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 7:10 a.m. as woman was headed north adjacent to the Olive Mill Road offramp from Highway 101, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The engineer observed the woman on the tracks when the train came around a curve,” Hoover said. “The train’s horn and braking system were activated, but the train did not stop in time and struck the decedent, who received fatal injuries.”

The woman, whose name was not released, was declared dead a the scene.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office was in the process of positively identifying the victim and then notifying her next of kin, Hoover said.

The train, the Pacific Surfliner, was delayed nearly two hours by the incident, according to Amtrak.

“An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Hoover said. “An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab results.”

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.