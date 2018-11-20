Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle, Critically Injured on Highway 1 South of Lompoc

A female pedestrian was critically injured late Tuesday night when she was struck by a vehicle on a rural section of Highway 1 south of Lompoc, according to emergency radio traffic.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene 6-7 miles north of Highway 101, near Rancho San Julian and El Jaro Creek, according to radio traffic.

It was unclear why the woman was on the highway when she was struck.

Responding to the incident were personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s and Fire departments, and the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by AMR ambulance.

The northbound lane of Highway 1 was shut down in the area of the accident, according to the CHP.

Additional details were not immediately available.

