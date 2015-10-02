Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Woman Injured When Struck by Vehicle on Coast Village Road

Victim taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after suffering a broken arm

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 2, 2015 | 4:13 p.m.

A woman was injured Friday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Coast Village Road, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident was reported as a vehicle versus pedestrian in the 1100 block of Coast Village Road, in the crosswalk in front of the Bank of America.

The pedestrian, who suffered a broken arm, was walking northbound in the crosswalk at about 3 p.m. when she was hit by a sedan that was traveling west, according to Officer Carl Kamin.

An AMR ambulance and Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the scene, and the woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for her injuries.

Police were seen interviewing an elderly woman, the driver of the silver Honda Accord, the front windshield of which was covered in cracks from the impact.

Traffic in the area was shut down for a time as officers investigated the crash.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at

