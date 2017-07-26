Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:15 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Woman Struck, Killed by Train at La Patera Lane Amtrak Station

A woman was struck and killed by a train at the Goleta Amtrak Station Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
A woman was struck and killed by a train at the Goleta Amtrak Station Wednesday afternoon.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | July 26, 2017 | 12:44 p.m.

A 65-year-old Goleta woman was hit and killed by a train in Goleta just after noon on Wednesday, in the same area where a bicyclist was fatally struck last week.

Emergency responders declared the woman dead at the scene, at the Amtrak train station at 25 S. La Patera Lane, said Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. 

For unknown reasons, the woman stepped in front of a northbound Amtrak passenger train as it was slowing to stop at the station, said sheriff's Lt. Kevin Huddle. 

The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office released the woman's name Wednesday evening, identifying her as Ester Lopez de Reyes of Goleta.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating circumstances of the incident, Huddle said. 

County Fire, American Medical Response and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. 

This is the third train fatality within a week in Santa Barbara County.

A Goleta man was killed near the La Patera station July 20 while riding his bicycle on the tracks, and the Coroner's Office determined the cause of death to be an accident. 

A Guadalupe woman was killed when a train hit her vehicle on the tracks Monday.  

She reportedly tried to drive around the railroad crossing safety arms at the intersection of West Main Street (Highway 166) and Guadalupe Street (Highway 1), authorities said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

