Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Pasadena Woman Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Montecito

Fatality occurred at the Eucalyptus Lane crossing, near the site of the old Miramar Hotel

A coroner’s van is parked near the train tracks at Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito after a woman was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday morning.
A coroner’s van is parked near the train tracks at Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito after a woman was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday morning. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:51 p.m. | August 14, 2015 | 7:46 a.m.

A 60-year-old Pasadena woman was killed Friday when she was struck by an Amtrak train near the site of the old Miramar Hotel in Montecito.

Firefighters and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to the train-track crossing at Eucalyptus Lane, according to a Montecito Fire Protection District dispatcher.

The woman "apparently walked in front of an Amtrak passenger train that was headed eastbound and was fatally injured," said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The victim, identified Friday afternoon as Kate McClure-Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene, and coroner's personnel were conducting the follow-up investigation.

Amtrak and Union Pacific Railroad personnel also were investigating.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 