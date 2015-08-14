Pasadena Woman Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Montecito

Advice

Fatality occurred at the Eucalyptus Lane crossing, near the site of the old Miramar Hotel

A 60-year-old Pasadena woman was killed Friday when she was struck by an Amtrak train near the site of the old Miramar Hotel in Montecito.

Firefighters and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to the train-track crossing at Eucalyptus Lane, according to a Montecito Fire Protection District dispatcher.

The woman "apparently walked in front of an Amtrak passenger train that was headed eastbound and was fatally injured," said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The victim, identified Friday afternoon as Kate McClure-Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene, and coroner's personnel were conducting the follow-up investigation.

Amtrak and Union Pacific Railroad personnel also were investigating.

