Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Highway 166 Crash

Victim, who apparently fell asleep while driving, was taken to a Santa Maria hospital

Fire crews respond to Highway 166 near Spanish Ranch early Monday after a woman suffered major injuries in a vehicle accident.
Fire crews respond to Highway 166 near Spanish Ranch early Monday after a woman suffered major injuries in a vehicle accident. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department Photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 17, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

A woman suffered major injuries early Monday when she apparently fell asleep while driving and crashed on Highway 166 in northern Santa Barbara County.

At 5:22 a.m., emergency crews responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 166 near Spanish Ranch, according to Capt. David Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded with one engine and an ambulance, along with AMR and California Highway Patrol.  

A U.S. Forest Service engine from South Dakota also responded, and was in the area heading to the Cuesta Fire in San Luis Obispo. That crew had been working on fires in Northern California previously, Zaniboni said.

When the crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with major damage and one female patient who was trapped inside, Zaniboni said.

Extrication was required to remove her from the vehicle.

The woman was treated at the scene, then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via ambulance.

“Apparently, she fell asleep at the wheel,” Zaniboni said.

The woman's name and details on her injuries and condition were not available.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

