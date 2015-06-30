Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision in Goleta

Second driver has minor injuries after accident at Patterson Avenue and Overpass Road

A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Goleta Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department responded to the injury accident at Patterson Avenue and Overpass Road around 3:30 p.m. and found a Volvo SUV had hit a Mercedes sedan on the driver’s side.

Fire crews had to extricate the driver of the Mercedes, who was taken to the hospital with major injuries, County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said.

The woman’s dog in the backseat appeared unhurt and was taken from the scene by County Animal Control, he said.

The driver of the other vehicle reportedly had minor injuries, Eliason said.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the collision and AMR ambulances also responded to the scene.

