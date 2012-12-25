Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Orcutt Crash

A Ventura woman suffered major head injuries early Tuesday when a parked car was struck from behind in Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Patricia Martin, 54, was the left rear passenger in a 2008 Honda Civic driver by Alicia A. Ramirez, when the vehicle was stopped in the right lane on Clark Avenue west of Highway 101 at about 3:25 a.m. because Martin was feeling sick, the CHP said.

Martin opened the left rear door, sticking her head out to vomit, when a 2011 Hyundai driven by Stephane C. Boruas exited southbound Highway 101.

Boruas collided with the rear of the Civic, and the force of the impact caused Martin’s head to strike the door area, the CHP said.

The top of Martin’s head was scalped, and she was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured, and alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Martin’s condition was not available.

