Woman Suffers Multiple Stab Wounds in Leadbetter Beach Attack

A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being stabbed multiple times at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, according to Santa Barbara police.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to a report of a stabbing near Shoreline Beach Café, at 801 Shoreline Drive, police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Upon arrival, he said, officers learned that a group of transients was at the Leadbetter Beach picnic benches when an argument ensued.

In the course of the altercation, a 42-year-old woman was stabbed repeatedly, Harwood said.

She was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Her name and details on her conditions were not available.

Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the incident, Harwood said.

No arrests had been made as of 9 p.m., but the case remained under active investigation, he added.

