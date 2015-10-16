Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:06 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Storke Road Crash

Major extrication required to free victim from wreckage of Honda Accord

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 16, 2015 | 1:33 p.m.

A woman suffered major injuries Friday afternoon in a vehicle accident on the Storke Road overpass, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving a Honda Accord and a Lexus SUV, occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The Lexus slammed into the driver’s side door of the Accord, Zaniboni said, adding that major extrication was required to free the Accord’s driver from the wreckage.

She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but her name and details of her condition were not available.

The Lexus was driven by a woman who had five children in the vehicle, Zaniboni said.

An 8-year-old child sustained minor injuries, and was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, he said.

The Storke overpass remained open, but traffic in the area was slow.

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

