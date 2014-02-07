Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman Safe After Threatening to Jump from Overpass

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:26 p.m. | February 7, 2014 | 3:41 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 through Santa Barbara were shut down briefly on Friday afternoon when a woman threatened to jump from the Las Positas Road overpass, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. after some passersby discovered the woman on outside of the safety fence on the south side of the overpass, Sgt. Bryan Jensen said.

By the time the first officers arrived at the scene, a good Samaritan had climbed out onto the ledge with the woman, and was holding on to her wrist, trying to dissuade her from jumping, Jensen said.

He added that she had not yet made it over the freeway lanes.

"One of the officers established rapport with suicidal subject, who came off the ledge under her own power," Jensen said.

The freeway was shut down for about 10 minutes, with traffic diverted off at Pueblo Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation, Jensen said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 