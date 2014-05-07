Nanny, Child Hurt in Santa Barbara Accident

Two people, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured Wednesday afternoon when a van rolled away as a woman was unloading children on a residential street in Santa Barbara’s Mesa area, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Emergency personnel responded just after 2:30 p.m. to report of an accident on the 600 block of Ricardo Avenue, Capt. Gary Pitney said.

A nanny apparently had been in the process of unbuckling the seat belts of two young boys — a 2-year-old and 5-year-old — near the 900 block of Ricardo Avenue when the van, for unknown reasons, rolled away, Pitney said.

The van continued rolling about 30 feet, coming to a stop after hitting a wall, he said.

The nanny was caught in the van’s backseat sliding door, Pitney said, and suffered major injuries.

She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by AMR ambulance.

The 5-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, suffered a minor arm injury, and was taken to the hospital by his parents, Pitney said.

The 2-year-old, who was still buckled in, was uninjured.

Pitney said the cause of the accident was still under investigation.

