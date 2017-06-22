Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:31 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Falling From Vehicle

Santa Maria police say they don't know whether incident was intentional or accidental

A woman was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday evening after she fell from a vehicle in Santa Maria. Police say they don’t know if the incident was accidental or intentional. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 22, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

A woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Thursday eveningt after she was found lying in a Santa Maria roadway with serious injuries amid odd circumtances, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 6 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene west of the intersection of East Sierra Madre Avenue and South Bradley Road, said police Sgt. Danny Rios.

The woman, whose name was not released, apparently fell out of the vehicle, but officers were trying to determine whether it was intentional or accidental, Rios said. 

She was taken by AMR ambulance to meet a Calstar medical helicopter at the Santa Maria Public Airport for transport to Santa Barbara.

Up to six patrol vehicles were at the scene at 6:45 p.m. after the woman had been taken away, while a man sat on the curb nearby. 

Later Thursday, Traffic Bureau officers began investigating the circumstances surrounding the women's injuries to to determine she fell, jumped or was pushed from the vehicle. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

