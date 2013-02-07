Woman Unhurt After Driving Off Ledge in Solvang Parking Lot

Elderly driver trapped after landing on top of another vehicle in lot below

An elderly woman escaped injury Thursday when she drove her car off a Solvang parking-lot ledge and landed on top of another vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman, for unknown reasons, drove the car over the edge and landed in a lower area, said fire Capt. David Sadecki, adding that she was trapped inside of her vehicle but was uninjured

First responders were waiting for a tow truck to stabilize the vehicle, and the Sheriff’s Department was investigating the accident.

County Fire sent two engines and a battalion chief to the scene when the call came in at 12:28 p.m. and was being assisted by the Sheriff’s Department and AMR.

The accident occurred at 1680 Mission Dr. in Solvang, which is the address for the Hans Christian Andersen Museum.

