Woman With Multiple DUI Convictions Arrested Again on Suspicion of DUI

A woman with a history of drunken-driving convictions was arrested Saturday night after officers found her intoxicated behind the wheel of a parked car, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Linda Grace Mendoza, 50, of Santa Maria, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI, for having three prior DUI convictions within the last 10 years, Lt. Dan Cohen said.

Mendoza also was charged with DUI, driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent, driving while on probation for DUI, and driving with a suspended license, Cohen said.

The arrest took place at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

