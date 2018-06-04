Women’s Business Group Pairs Wine With Networking

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is calling entrepreneurial minded women to Jump on the Bus for its first Wine Tour, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 21.

The networking event will take participants on tour through the Santa Ynez Valley, offering a chance to taste wines and share business experience. The event is open to NAWBO members and non-members.

“I’m so pleased NAWBO is offering this opportunity,” said Anna Lopez-Carr, NAWBO Santa Barbara program director.

“It’s nice to shake things up by doing a casual weekend event that allows women to connect over great food and wine and build friendships as well,” she said.

The event is expected to draw women not only from the Santa Barbara area, but all over the Central Coast.

“We look forward to seeing our Ventura and SLO sisters as well,” Lopez-Carr said.

The bus tour will leave the Sears parking lot at La Cumbre Plaza promptly at 10 a.m.; arrival time of 9:45 a.m. suggested. Estimated return time to La Cumbre Plaza is 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $55 for members, $65 for non-members. Included in the ticket price are a glass of wine and light snacks on the bus, and a tasting at Lafond winery.

Lunch and additional tastings not included in ticket price. Consider bringing $5 tip for bus driver.

Registration available through NAWBO SB website https://www.nawbo-sb.com/events/upcoming-events.

The itinerary includes: Lafond Winery (tasting included); lunch at Industrial Eats; downtown Los Olivos.

— Anna Lopez-Carr for National Association of Women Business Owners.