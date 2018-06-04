Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Women’s Business Group Pairs Wine With Networking

By Anna Lopez-Carr for National Association of Women Business Owners | April 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is calling entrepreneurial minded women to Jump on the Bus for its first Wine Tour, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 21.

The networking event will take participants on tour through the Santa Ynez Valley, offering a chance to taste wines and share business experience. The event is open to NAWBO members and non-members.

“I’m so pleased NAWBO is offering this opportunity,” said Anna Lopez-Carr, NAWBO Santa Barbara program director.

“It’s nice to shake things up by doing a casual weekend event that allows women to connect over great food and wine and build friendships as well,” she said.

The event is expected to draw women not only from the Santa Barbara area, but all over the Central Coast.

“We look forward to seeing our Ventura and SLO sisters as well,” Lopez-Carr said.

The bus tour will leave the Sears parking lot at La Cumbre Plaza promptly at 10 a.m.; arrival time of 9:45 a.m. suggested. Estimated return time to La Cumbre Plaza is 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $55 for members, $65 for non-members. Included in the ticket price are a glass of wine and light snacks on the bus, and a tasting at Lafond winery.

Lunch and additional tastings not included in ticket price. Consider bringing $5 tip for bus driver.

Registration available through NAWBO SB website https://www.nawbo-sb.com/events/upcoming-events.

The itinerary includes: Lafond Winery (tasting included); lunch at Industrial Eats; downtown Los Olivos.

— Anna Lopez-Carr for National Association of Women Business Owners.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 