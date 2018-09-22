Saturday, September 22 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Women Business Owners Group Explores How to Get Referrals

By Heather Moreno for National Association of Women Business Owners | September 22, 2018 | 1:35 p.m.

Central Coast Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners sets October 5th for Referral Workshop: How to get Referrals Without Asking

How to Get Referrals Without Asking will be the discussion topic at the next meeting of the Central Coast California chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO-CCC), 11:30 a.m.-1:30p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. Guests welcome to attend.

Business owners are told that to receive referrals they just have to ask. But what if you don’t want to ask? Or what if you ask, but it doesn’t work? Is there another way to build a business with new clients coming through referrals that you don’t ask for, that is consistent and reliable?

NAWBO has invited Stacey Brown Randall from North Carolina to teach offer tips on how to create a business strategy that can increase business growth through referrals.

Workshop participants will learn the real definition of a referral, from whom to generate referrals, and an overview of the five steps to implement an ongoing referral strategy in one’s business.

With more than 90 percent of her business coming through referrals she’s never asked for, Randall will share the mindset, principles and strategies she teaches her online students and one-on-one clients on building a referral generating plan that can be executed, automated and measured.

NAWBO CCC is a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs succeed.

“Our local meetings are amazing, and yet they are just the tiniest sliver of what NAWBO has to offer,” said Mary Cravets, chapter president.

“My goal is to show our members how to get visibility on NAWBO’s national stage and succeed at the highest levels by taking advantage of every aspect of their membership,” she said.

The meeting will include opportunities for attendees to network with other business owners. Lunch is included.

Reservations for the luncheon made by Sept. 25 are $39 for members, $44 for non-members. Reservations can be made at https://referrals-without-asking.eventbrite.com. For information on joining NAWBO with its networking opportunities visit www.NAWBOCCC.org and click on membership.

— Heather Moreno for National Association of Women Business Owners.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 