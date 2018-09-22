Women Business Owners Group Explores How to Get Referrals

Central Coast Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners sets October 5th for Referral Workshop: How to get Referrals Without Asking

How to Get Referrals Without Asking will be the discussion topic at the next meeting of the Central Coast California chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO-CCC), 11:30 a.m.-1:30p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. Guests welcome to attend.

Business owners are told that to receive referrals they just have to ask. But what if you don’t want to ask? Or what if you ask, but it doesn’t work? Is there another way to build a business with new clients coming through referrals that you don’t ask for, that is consistent and reliable?

NAWBO has invited Stacey Brown Randall from North Carolina to teach offer tips on how to create a business strategy that can increase business growth through referrals.

Workshop participants will learn the real definition of a referral, from whom to generate referrals, and an overview of the five steps to implement an ongoing referral strategy in one’s business.

With more than 90 percent of her business coming through referrals she’s never asked for, Randall will share the mindset, principles and strategies she teaches her online students and one-on-one clients on building a referral generating plan that can be executed, automated and measured.

NAWBO CCC is a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs succeed.

“Our local meetings are amazing, and yet they are just the tiniest sliver of what NAWBO has to offer,” said Mary Cravets, chapter president.

“My goal is to show our members how to get visibility on NAWBO’s national stage and succeed at the highest levels by taking advantage of every aspect of their membership,” she said.

The meeting will include opportunities for attendees to network with other business owners. Lunch is included.

Reservations for the luncheon made by Sept. 25 are $39 for members, $44 for non-members. Reservations can be made at https://referrals-without-asking.eventbrite.com. For information on joining NAWBO with its networking opportunities visit www.NAWBOCCC.org and click on membership.

— Heather Moreno for National Association of Women Business Owners.