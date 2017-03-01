Naomi Klein to Speak at Women & Enviroment Confab

A talk by journalist Naomi Klein will kick off a first-of-its-kind Women & the Environment Conference specifically designed for Central Coast leaders and hosted by Pacific Standard Magazine and the Miller-McCune Center for Research, Media and Public Policy.

The event, May 17-18, is for change-makers who want to establish new partnerships and be effective agents of adaptation to climate and social change, according to the Miller-McCune Center.

Recognizing the unique role women play as change-makers worldwide, the conference will convene women leaders from around the West.

Those leaders will share their inspiring work, innovative models to protect the environment and build communities and stimulate new ideas for addressing the challenges faced on the Central Coast and beyond.

Klein, author of the book This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs the Climate, will speak at a free community lecture titled Our Environmental Future: Connection, Collaboration, and Creation at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Granada Theatre.

A syndicated columnist, Klein, was the 2014 winner of the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction.

“Women are at the forefront of social and environmental change around the world. This conference honors and empowers this leadership at one of the most potent times in human history," said Geane De Lima, Miller-McCune Center president.

"We thought there was no better place to hold this conference than Santa Barbara the birthplace of the modern environmental movement and no better group to share this with than the innovative leaders on the Central Coast,” she said.

On May 18, 150 conference attendees from throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will convene at the Kimpton Canary Hotel for a day of plenaries and exercises.

Plenary speakers come from around the West and will dig into a variety of issues including Food & Agriculture, Social Impact Business, Capital Fundraising, Coastal Protection, Leadership Development, Sustainable Communities and Environmental Justice.

Speakers include Maggie Fox, former president of the Climate Reality Project; Michelle Romero from Green for All; and Paula Daniels from Good Food Purchasing.

Also on May 18 will be the Big Idea session allowing conference attendees to pitch suggestions for addressing environmental issues on the Central Coast. Three select ideas will qualify for seed funding to stimulate further concept development.

The Women & the Environment Conference offers a $150 early-bird special registration and is open to men and women on the Central Coast who self-identify as decision-makers, change-makers, lawmakers and leaders.

Sponsors include: Community Environmental Council, Montecito Bank & Trust, Dudek, UCSB Arts & Lectures, Trust for Public Land, Santa Barbara Foundation, Firestone Walker Brewery, Cox, Kimpton Canary Hotel, Fetzer, and the Santa Barbara Independent.

LoaCom is the Women & the Environment marketing and production partner.

For more information, visit weconference.events or email [email protected]

Miller-McCune Center for Research, Media, and Public Policy is a nonprofit foundation dedicated to informing the public about the world’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental problems and helping solve them by advocating just and sustainable public policies.

— Geane De Lima for the Miller McCune Center.