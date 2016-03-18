Women From Adolescence to Old Age Take to Skies During Women in Aviation Fly it Forward Challenge

On Saturday, March 12, 2016, 30 young girls and women took to the skies as part of the Women in Aviation Fly it Forward challenge.

Sponsored by Above All Aviation flight school and the EAA Young Eagles Program, females ranging in age from 14-65 received their first flight in a single engine airplane.

“When Women in Aviation International sent out the word to fly it forward, we wanted to be a part of the event, as we feel strongly about the importance of giving back to our community through aviation,” said Shawn Sullivan, co-owner of Above All Aviation.

“We often work with Carl Hopkins and Lloyd Sorenson and other members of the EAA for Young Eagles Day, so it was a perfect opportunity to call on them again to join together and fly it forward,” he said.

Many of the women who flew were from UCSB’s Delta Gamma sorority and youth from A Different Point of View, an aviation nonprofit organization.

Also attending were the 2016 Fly Girls, commercial rated pilots who will fly across the country during the Air Race Classic in June. Joan Steinberger, Donna Garrett and Terry Harris are this year’s racers, sponsored by Above All Aviation.

Steinberger is a legend at the Santa Barbara Airport, as she was the first female mechanic on the field and flew the Air Race Classic over 40 years ago.

For those interested in becoming a pilot or learning more about opportunities in aviation, contact Above All Aviation or the EAA-Young Eagles Program.

— Shawn Sullivan is the owner and director of operations for Above All Aviation.