Women in Communications Names Jackson, Hutchinson Women of Achievement 2018

By Lisa Osborn for Association for Women in Communications, Santa Barbara Chapter | May 10, 2018 | 10:04 a.m.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Carrie Hutchinson will be honored as the 2018 Women of Achievement by the Association for Women in Communications, Santa Barbara Chapter (AWC-SB) at an awards luncheon, 11 a.m. Friday, June 8, at El Paseo Restaurant in Santa Barbara.

Starshine Roshell, award-winning journalist and a previous Women of Achievement recipient, will emcee the awards luncheon whose theme is Courageous Communicators: #WomenofAchievement.

"This year’s honorees are bold, passionate, empathetic and extremely effective communicators,” Roshell said. “They are making the world a more just and welcoming place for others with the inspiring and courageous work they do every day.”

Hutchinson leads the Santa Barbara Chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice, an organization dedicated to mobilizing racially privileged people to join the movement for racial justice.

She is chair of the department of communication at Santa Barbara City College, with a doctorate in interpersonal communication and intergroup psychology from UCSB.

Hutchinson is known as a passionate speaker, writer and researcher on the topics of communication, perception and identity, and has become an activist for equity and social justice.

"I’m deeply honored to be recognized as a 2018 Woman of Achievement in Communications,” Hutchinson said. “My contributions rest on a long legacy of movement-building pioneered by women of color who continue to be at the forefront of social change.

"I hope this award brings attention to local activism and inspires others to do more.”

Jackson was elected to the California State Senate in 2012. She represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

During her time in office, Jackson has worked on crafting legislation to address issues of concern to her constituents, with a focus on women and the environment. Before assuming public office, she had experience as a prosecutor, attorney, educator, and small-business owner.

“It's a great honor to be recognized along with other strong and committed communicators,” Jackson said. “We need to continue the fight for equal rights so our daughters, sisters and granddaughters won’t be left behind, ridiculed or demeaned because they are women.

"We have to pave the way so it’s easier for them to succeed, based upon the quality of their achievements, the strength of their character and the work that they do.”

Perie Longo, Santa Barbara’s poet laureate emeritus, will continue a Woman of Achievement tradition by presenting original poems composed for each of the honorees.

“The poems that Perie specially crafts for each recipient adds a unique element to the awards presentation,” said Lisa Angle, AWC-SB president and AWC national board member.

“The Women of Achievement event itself is an award-winner, having received recognition last fall at the AWC national conference. Every year, this luncheon gets more uplifting,” Angle said.

Funds raised through the Women of Achievement luncheon are used to underwrite networking and professional development programs for members of AWC-SB.

Premier sponsors for the event include SBCC & The SBCC Foundation, Fielding Graduate University, Women Connect4Good, and the Santa Barbara Independent.
 
Tickets for the Women of Achievement Awards luncheon are $55 for AWC-SB members, $75 for non-members.

Event sponsors who buy a table of 10 for $1,500 will receive a half-page, black-and-white ad in the event program and other benefits. For information on sponsoring the event, contact Hilary Molina, [email protected], 898-2947.

AWC-SB has sponsored the Women of Achievement Awards for 11 years. Past winners include:

Retired U.S. Rep. Lois Capps, former Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, Santa Barbara Independent editor-in-chief and co-founder Marianne Partridge, Paula Lopez, Lynda Weinman, Catherine Remak and Sara Miller McCune. For a complete list, visit awcsb.org.

For more information about AWC-SB, visit http://awcsb.org.

— Lisa Osborn for Association for Women in Communications, Santa Barbara Chapter.

 

