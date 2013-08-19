Ghana High School Project Inspires Women to Women International Fundraiser

Benefit event aims to ensure an education and a brighter future for a group of young women in northern Ghana, West Africa

The fifth annual fundraiser for the Women to Women International Ghana High School Project gathered more than 70 people on Sunday afternoon at the lovely home of Nancy Read in Montecito.

The benefit helped ensure that a group of young women living in northern Ghana, West Africa, receive proper education and opportunities for a brighter future.

An impressive array of silent auction items and an eclectic mix of international food were just a slice of this inspirational event.

The mission of the organization is to help women achieve their educational and business goals by providing scholarships for academically strong but financially weak students who otherwise would be unable to attend within selected impoverished communities.

Check back with Noozhawk for a complete iSociety report on the Women to Women International Ghana High School Project fundraiser.

— Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.