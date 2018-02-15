Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:33 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Women United to Bring Philanthropic Support to Education Programs

Reading specialist, children's author to speak at launch event

Santa Barbara Women United Leadership Team: Amber Ortiz, left, Val Montgomery, Susan Hanna, Maryan Schall, Julie Karbula, Tamara Skov, Susan Hersberger. Not pictured, Andria Kahmann. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Women United Leadership Team: Amber Ortiz, left, Val Montgomery, Susan Hanna, Maryan Schall, Julie Karbula, Tamara Skov, Susan Hersberger. Not pictured, Andria Kahmann. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | February 15, 2018 | 2:08 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has introduced the new local group of Women United, a global network of women leaders dedicated to creating a world of opportunity for everyone through United Way partnerships and programs.

The group will hold its launch event 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at the Hotel Californian.

Keynote speakers are Tina McEnroe, founder of McEnroe Reading & Language Arts Clinic in Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, UCSB; and Marni McGee, acclaimed children’s author.

Locally, Women United will increase philanthropic support and spearhead advocacy efforts for targeted UWSBC K-12 educational initiatives, such as the Kindergarten Success Institute and United for Literacy, UWSB said.

Women United ensures that more underserved children and families succeed during crucial early elementary school years and beyond, UWSB said.

“Women are an incredible force, raising more money for charitable organizations across the globe than ever before,” said Susan Hersberger, local Women United volunteer chair, who recently retired from Aera Energy.

“The results demonstrate that United Way’s school readiness and literacy programs make important differences each day, and we’re honored to bring together a network of enthusiastic and dedicated philanthropic women in our community to support those programs," she said.

The Santa Barbara County founding group consists of local women who are community leaders committed to improving opportunities for local children and families, UWSB said.

Internationally, Women United has some 70,000 members who work to address the critical needs of more than 165 communities across six countries, raising more than $1.5 billion over 13 years, UWSB reports.

"I am excited to be a founding member of Women United. Together, we will make a positive difference for many of Santa Barbara’s youngest learners,” said Amber Ortiz, vice president/private banker, City National Bank and founding member of Women United.

“At City National, we believe that a good education and the ability to learn throughout one’s lifetime are vital to achieve success," she said.

For its first event, Women United said it thanks lead sponsors Aera Energy, City National Bank and Maryan Schall. Other sponsors include American Riviera Bank and Bryant & Sons.

The mission of Women United is to mobilize a powerful leadership network of women to strengthen the Santa Barbara community through a focused investment of talent, compassion and philanthropy, UWSB said.

Women United works to improve the community through participating in enriching volunteer, networking and educational activities, UWSB said.

Tickets to the launch event are $75 per person. To buy tickets or for more information, visit: www.unitedwaysb.org/women-united.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 