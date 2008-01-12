Women’s Basketball: SBCC 108, Hancock 53

SBCC’s women’s basketball team ran away with Saturday night’s game against Hancock, a crushing 108-53 victory.
The Vaqueros jumped ahead 10-0 to start the game and led 33-10 with 7:22 to go in the first half. Ari Hendrix tallied 13 of her game-high 22 points in the second half for SBCC, which posted the highest total of coach Sandrine Krul‘s four-year tenure. Roni Gordon and Brittany Collins added 19 apiece while Jackie Perez scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half.
SBCC (10-10, 2-0 WSC North), which led 50-21 at the break against Hancock (0-17, 0-2), went on a 17-0 run to end the first half and open the second, capped by a Hendrix layup that boosted the lead to 42 points, 63-21.
The Vaqueros host Cuesta at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Dave Loveton is SBCC‘s sports information director.