Business

Women’s Business Group Lauds Top Entrepreneurs

By Jennifer Goddard for Women’s Economic Ventures | February 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Denny M. Cooper Click to view larger
Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) recently recognized 12 outstanding entrepreneurs who have achieved significant milestones with their businesses and celebrated the first inductees of WEV’s Million Dollar Club for businesses that have reached $1 million in annual revenue.

The honors were bestowed at a celebration called 805 Strong: An Evening Honoring Entrepreneurism held by WEV Feb. 5 at the Fess Parker Hotel Santa Barbara.

WEV lauded the first 12 inductees of its new Million Dollar Club, including the club’s first member, Denny M. Cooper of Santa Barbara Credit Solutions. Cooper, a Santa Barbara resident who served as the event’s keynote speaker, opened Santa Barbara Credit Solutions in 2008.

Cooper told the audience she benefited from WEV’s help when she was a client of WEV more than two decades ago and starting her former business, Media West, with two partners.

“Media West started at my kitchen table as a small advertising agency specializing in infomercial placement on cable and broadcast outlets," Cooper said.

"We were fortunate to launch in a friendly environment and made money right away, but as everyone of these Million Dollar Club founders knows, luck runs out and reverses, and that's where WEV came into the picture for us,” she said.

Cooper said she took a course from WEV that covered finance, organization marketing and management. She eventually became one of the largest brokers of television shopping shows for placement on cable, broadcast, Direct TV and Dish Network.

“Women’s Economic Ventures taught me how to run a multi-million dollar company,” Cooper said.

The 11 other Million Dollar Club inductees were: Aqua Skin & Nail Bar, C’est Cheese, Children’s Therapy Network, Grapes & Hops, Paradise Pantry, Projects General Construction, Inc., Santa Barbara Axxess, Seasons Catering, Sun Pacific Solar Electric Inc., The Closet Trading Co., and ZFolio.

These businesses started on the Central Coast.

WEV also honored the graduates of WEV’s fall 2017 business planning course and awarded the 2017 People’s Choice Award to 805Aging, an elder care-advisory company.

WEV further recognized the resilience of the small business community as businesses seek to move forward together following the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow.

Attendees networked and participated in a business expo where they could shop from locally owned and operated WEV client businesses. Disaster-recovery experts were on hand to give assistance, WEV said.

WEV provides business training as well as individual business consulting, coaching, advanced training, peer support, loans to small businesses and networking opportunities. Visit http://www.wevonline.org or call 965-6073.

— Jennifer Goddard for Women’s Economic Ventures.

