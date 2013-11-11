Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Community Business Network to Present Talks on Finance, Fitness in Workplace

By Sandy Goe for the Women’s Community Business Network | November 11, 2013 | 9:26 a.m.

Women investors and workplace health are the two topics to be discussed at the next luncheon meeting of the Women’s Community Business Network from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Antioch University Community Hall, 602 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

The cost is $15 for WCBN members and $30 for nonmembers, unless they register online by clicking here.

Bibi Taylor, wealth advisor at Santa Barbara-based AmeriFlex Financial Services, will talk about her company’s new Women Investor program. The AmeriFlex Woman Investor program focuses on financial empowerment, collaboration between spouses and trusted advisors, and establishing goals to address family financial security.

Taylor said women live five to 10 years longer than men on average, according to a Boston University study reported. Half of those women will outlive their spouses. Forbes Magazine reported that women start 70 percent of all new businesses, and by 2020 women are projected to control two-thirds of the wealth in the United States.

The Women Investor program is aimed at helping women business owners, executives and busy families, said Taylor who holds a master’s degree in business administration.

The second speaker, 28-year fitness industry veteran Lisa Wilcox, will talk about why the federal government describes repetitive stress injuries as a workplace “epidemic,” why is the incidence of carpal tunnel syndrome is rising dramatically, why cases of eye strain are increasing, and why more migraines and muscle-tension headaches are occurring the workplace.

Wilcox, chief executive officer of South Coast-based ProMotion Fitness, will speak about the research on how sitting can cut a person’s life expectancy by several years and what it does to human metabolism. She will offer practical solutions to improve works paces and some exercises to get through the work day.

Wilcox has worked as a physical therapy assistant at the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital of Santa Barbara where she created a group fitness program for those recovering from a stroke.

After years of teaching group fitness and running, knee injuries sidelined her from high impact activities and she switched to Pilates where she was certified through IMX Pilates, including mat, reformer and finished coursework in Advanced Spinal Health.

— Sandy Goe represents the Women’s Community Business Network.

