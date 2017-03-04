Hancock to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Be Bold for Change is theme of event honoring women who work for gender equality

Student leaders at Allan Hancock College want fellow students and community members to celebrate the social, economic and political achievements of women. The college will host two free events as part of the Sixth Annual International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8.

International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide annually to honor women who have made strides toward gender equality.

The first event at Hancock, featuring guest speakers and performers, organic food, vendor and information booths, will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Student Center on the college’s Santa Maria Campus.

There also will be a free concert from 7-8 p.m. in room C-40 for children and adults. Both events on the college’s Santa Maria Campus are free and open to the public.

“This year’s theme is Be Bold for Change,” said Stephanie Robb, coordinator of Student Activities at Allan Hancock. “Our entire program focuses on empowering, respecting and appreciating women, as well as teaching women tools for success.”

Each guest will receive a rose on behalf of the college’s Associated Student Body Government (ASBG). The men, who receive flowers, will be asked to give the roses to women who inspire them.

“The event is not only for women, but also for anyone who appreciates women,” said Robb. “We intend to celebrate all the women in our lives who have inspired us in some way.”

The midday program will include three presentations, including one from Carrie Asuncion. The life and career purpose coach helps female entrepreneurs take their careers and lives to the next level. She will share the five keys to living boldly.

Singer and songwriter Joelyn Lutz will use music during the event to share a level of healing and calmness to bring more ease and joy to life.

She started her career in an all-female rock band called Teazer where she was the lead guitarist and vocalist. Lutz started teaching music and vocals in 2002. Lutz is co-sponsoring the event with the college’s ASBG for the second straight year.

“I am thrilled to continue partnering with Allan Hancock College,” said Lutz. “I want to raise awareness about the importance of self-care and self-love. I feel like to women suffer from what I call the not-good-enough syndrome.”

The Alternatives to Violence Project will also be a part of the midday program. Marlene Clanton will teach participants methods to reduce violence through relationships, communication and conflict resolution

Organizers expanded this year’s event to include a new evening program of music and spoken word by women and children.

The free concert will take place from 7-8 p.m. on the Santa Maria Campus inside room C-40, better known as the Forum. Performers are from WonHeart Studios, a nonprofit organization started by Lutz as a way to connect her community with anti-bully programs for children.

Women are encouraged to bring their daughters ages 8 and up.

“The goal of both events on campus is to raise consciousness about being kind and compassionate. I hope that resonates with men and women of all ages,” said Lutz.

The afternoon and evening events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the college’s Student Activities office, 922-6966 ext. 3229.

— Rebecca Fries for Allan Hancock College.