Business

Women’s Economic Ventures Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Santa Barbara Client Business Expo

By Amy Bernstein for Women’s Economic Ventures | May 11, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

In honor of Women’s Economic Ventures’ 25th anniversary, the Santa Barbara community gathered to support local small businesses and network at a celebratory WEV Client Business Expo April 28, 2016. 

Thirty vendors — past and present WEV loan recipients, Thrive in Five clients and business training graduates — showcased their businesses at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center during the event.


 
Guests visited expo vendors such as Chocolats du CaliBressan, Dodo Blue & Company, Jig and Nicolette Jewelry, Isabella Gourmet Foods, Spruced and Le Sorelle.

Attendees shopped and connected with other community members, and 15 lucky guests won prizes from drawings held throughout the evening. 

“Starting and operating a business requires hard work, courage and a great support system,” said Marsha Bailey, WEV founder and CEO. “We’re proud to be able to provide comprehensive support to local entrepreneurs to help them start and grow their businesses. WEV joins the community in celebrating the contributions that small businesses make to our local culture and economy.”

Bailey’s remarks concluded with a champagne toast to WEV’s past 25 years of service, in which over 14,000 women and men have received business support.

The evening marked the launch of a WEV client giving campaign focused on former WEV clients “paying it forward” with a donation to ensure other women have the same opportunity to benefit from WEV’s programs.

The 2016 goal for the “Pay It Forward” campaign is $25,000, and donations can be made securely online at www.wevonline.org/payitforward.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

