Women’s Economic Ventures Encourages Shoppers to Buy Gifts from Local Businesses This Holiday Season

As the holidays are approaching, many are thinking of the right gift to give friends and family members. Many people plan to head to the mall or department stores to purchase this season’s hottest items, but Women’s Economic Ventures encourages holiday gift givers to do a little something different this year and purchase a gift from a local business.

Purchasing gifts from local businesses not only provides loved ones with a unique gift, but also stimulates the region’s economy.

“By making a 10 percent shift in your buying habits from big chains to locally-owned businesses, you can make an enormous difference in increased economic output and local jobs,” said Marsha Bailey, WEV founder and CEO. “We hope you will support our local WEV clients and other local businesses this season.”

Here is a list of some WEV client businesses that offer treats and treasures your loved ones are sure to enjoy!

In Santa Barbara County

» C’est Cheese: Cheese lovers will enjoy platters and baskets from local gourmet food and cheese store, C’est Cheese. C’est Cheese offers an assortment of cheese platters, cheese and wine classes, and a variety of sandwiches, soups, salads and breakfast pastries from its cafe. The cheese platters will also serve as a great appetizer for holiday parties. Located at: 825 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara. www.cestcheese.com.

» Chocolats du Calibressan: Chocolate lovers will enjoy French chocolates from Chef Jean- Michel. Chocolats du Calibressan sells a variety of gift boxes full of as truffles, bonbons, and soft caramels, as well as individual chocolates. Located at: 1114 State St., No. 25 in Santa Barbara and 4193 Carpinteria Avenue, Suite 4. www.chococalibressan.com.

» Whistle Club: Whistle Club offers east coast style clothing for women from a selection of emerging designers and industry favorites. Located at: 819 State Street in Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.whistleclub.com.

» Carlyle Salon: This old Hollywood style salon offers a blow dry style bar, makeup, ponies and braids to get one ready for any occasion. Gift cards are also available! The salon is located at 350 Chapala Street #101 in Santa Barbara. www.carlylesalon.com.

» Goodland Kitchen: Give a gift basket full of artisan snacks and treats from grab and go eatery, Goodland Kitchen. Goodland Kitchen offers local, delicious, artisanal, simple, and affordable food, such as herbs from Ojai, avocados and lemons from Goleta, walnuts from Patterson Avenue, and lettuce from Santa Barbara. Located at: 231 South Magnolia Avenue in Old Town Goleta. www.goodlandkitchen.com.

» Isabella Gourmet Foods: Isabella Gourmet Food is the only boutique artisan grocery in downtown Santa Barbara. This grocery store serves baked goods, sandwiches, soups, salads, quiches, and pies from Goodland Kitchen, Simply Pies, and Rustico Foods. It also carries Sugar & Salt Creamery raw almond sorbets, Freezer Monkeys dessert bars, as well as a wide selection of gluten-free and vegan options. Gift baskets are also available. Located at: 5 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara. www.isabellagourmetfoods.com.

» Maison K: Help loved ones decorate their homes with a gift from Maison K. Maison K. offers a collection of home décor, furnishings, clothing and accessories from around the world, including antique shell mirrors from Syria, ceramics from Florence, hand blown glass from Italy and vintage tea trays from Morocco. Located at: 1253 Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara. www.maisonkstyle.com.

» Viva Oliva: Purchase premium oils, balsamic vinegars and gourmet food from Viva Oliva this holiday seasons. Viva Oliva offers over 40 flavors of extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars including, Honey Ginger Balsamic, Chipotle Olive Oil and Black Truffle Oil. Sets and culinary products are also available. Located at: 207 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara. www.vivaoliva.com.

In Ventura County

» Just Wanna Have Fun: Be green and stylish with unique solar lanterns made from recycled glass from Just Wanna Have Fun. Located in the Community Marketplace in Moorpark at 709 Science Drive in Moorpark.

» Spice-Topia: Gifts from Spice-Topia are sure to spice up any occasion or dish. This specialty spice and tea store sells products from over 25 local artisan food chef creations. They make custom gift baskets, and also have pre-made gift baskets available. Shoppers may fall in love with everything from a basket filled with flavor infused salts, to gourmet balsamics and olive oils, to a BBQ or sweets basket. Located at: 576 E. Main St. in Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

» Barter Ventura: Give designer products and clothing without spending a fortune at Barter Ventura, a consignment store in downtown Ventura. Products from brands such as Coach, Tommy Bahama, Gucci, Fossil, Steve Madden and much more are available. Located at: 2350 E. Main St. in Ventura. www.barterventura.com.

» Felt Evolution: Beautiful scarves made from avid fiber artist, Sara are the perfect gift this holiday season. Felt Evolution sells a variety of scarves and felting kits for those who want to learn the fiber art process. Located at: 105 S. Santa Rosa St. in Ventura. www.feltevolution.com.

» Modern Folk Living: Offers a variety of clothing, jewelry, and home & paper good products from designer Wanda Weller Sakai. Located at: 306b E. Matilija St. in Ojai. www.modernfolkliving.com.

» Trystology: Trystology offers a comfortable venue to buy passion products with more privacy and ease than chain stores. Purchase lingerie and sensual toys at Trystology in Ventura. They also provide educational seminars that foster intimacy. Located at: 451 E. Main St. No. 3 in Ventura. trystology.net.

» Santa Cruz Mexican Cuisine: Give the gift of a good meal from Santa Cruz Mexican Cuisine. Santa Cruz Mexican Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican dishes including, burritos, fresh salsa, tacos and enchiladas. Located at: 4587 Telephone Road in Ventura.

» Beads of Esteti: Give the gift of beautiful handcrafted beadwork while empowering women from the Maasai community of Esiteri/Embarinkoi. Beads of Esiteti offers a variety of beaded jewelry, such as bracelets and necklaces, as well as scarves. The proceeds from the jewelry generates income for over 275 Maasai women, creating the means for them to care for themselves, their families and their community while creating educational opportunities for their children and future generations. For more information, visit www.beadsofesiteti.com.

» Downtown Sol: Downtown Sol offers the perfect gift for art and craft lovers through one-of-a-kind art, accessories, and décor made by local artisans. Downtown Sol also offers healthy living and art education workshops. Located at: 328 Third St. in Oxnard. www.downtownsol.webs.com.

» Skincare by Adriana: Give the gift of healthy and radiant skin this season with a facial or waxing from esthetician, Adriana. Skincare by Adriana offers a variety of spa and express facials to help skins glow. Adriana is skilled in treating acne, rosacea and uneven skin tones and can help anyone achieve the results they want to see in their skin. Located at: 35 Oak St. in Ventura. www.skincarebyadriana.com.

» Comfy Commuter: Travelers will love a pillow from Comfy Commuter this season. Comfy Commuter offers pillows that ergonomically fit around the neck in a way that surpasses other travel pillows. They also sell blankets and shoe bags. The pillows are easy to carry and ease the hassle of sleeping on airplanes. For more information, visit www.comfycommuter.com.

About Women’s Economic Ventures

WEV is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. Since 1991, WEV has been providing self-employment training, technical assistance and microloans to primarily low-income women. WEV offers a continuum of programs to help both women and men start, stabilize and grow small businesses. WEV’s service area includes Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura. WEV’s Small Business Loan Fund provides start-up and expansion loans of up to $50,000 to pre-bankable microenterprises. For more information, visit WEV’s website by clicking here.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.